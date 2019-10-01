Breaking News Emails
A Southern California man beat his ex-girlfriend in an attack caught on a neighbor's doorbell camera, police said Tuesday.
The surveillance video appears to show a barefoot woman at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday running to the front door of a home in Arcadia, California, about 20 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, police said.
A pursuing man — later identified by authorities as 27-year-old Robert Michael Mendez — appears to catch up with the woman, grab her hair and drag her away, the video from the homeowner's doorbell camera shows.
It wasn't immediately clear if the homeowner heard the frantic woman outside late Sunday night before bringing the video to police Monday.
"They must have reviewed it ... and realized what they had on the video," Arcadia police Lt. Roy Nakamura told NBC News.
Officers searched the neighborhood Monday afternoon and found Mendez and the woman inside a home a short distance away from where the camera captured the assault.
"Inside the residence, officers located and rendered aid to a significantly injured, adult female," according to a police statement Monday.
"The extent of the female’s injuries were severe enough to warrant hospitalization. Investigation also revealed that the female victim had been held against her will inside the residence since late last evening," the statement said.
Mendez was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, kidnapping and false imprisonment, police said.
He was being held Tuesday in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.