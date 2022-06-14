Man taken into custody after reaching top of Oklahoma's tallest building, officials say

A man who climbed Oklahoma's tallest building Tuesday morning was taken into custody when he reached the top, police said.

Photos showed the man scaling the Devon Tower, a 50-floor skyscraper Oklahoma City’s downtown.

"We are aware of an individual climbing the Devon Tower downtown. Please avoid the area, as a precaution our officers have closed streets near the site," Oklahoma City Police said in a tweet.

"Individual is in custody at top of building," said a police tweet about an hour later.

A man climbs Devon Tower in Oklahoma City on June 14, 2022. KFOR

NBC affiliate KFOR of Oklahoma City reported that the man was streaming the stunt on Instagram, saying it was in protest of abortion. Officials have not confirmed those details.

Authorities told the news station that one man on the ground ran from police while another started to scale the building.

Winds in Oklahoma City were gusting at least 22 mph on Tuesday morning and would be even stronger at the top of the building.

Tuesday's incident comes more than a month after a 22-year-old anti-abortion activist from Nevada scaled San Francisco’s tallest building.

The Las Vegas resident, Maison Des Champs, was arrested and booked on suspicion of trespassing and resisting arrest after getting to the top of 61-floor Salesforce Tower, police said.

