A shopper said he scooped up multiple children at a mall in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman opened fire Saturday at a Walmart. At least 19 people were killed, law enforcement sources told NBC News.
The man, Glendon Oakley, described himself as a member of the military who has a license to carry a firearm. He said he pulled out his weapon as he heard gunfire echo through Cielo Vista Mall, which abuts the Walmart.
He didn't open fire, but as he fled he said he grabbed as many children as he could.
"I'm in a sports store and I'm shopping — I'm buying a jersey," he told NBC News affiliate KTSM in El Paso. "A little kid runs in talking about there's an active shooter at Walmart."
He said he didn't believe the child at first, but when he walked out into a corridor to continue shopping at a nearby Foot Locker, he said he heard gunfire.
"I got my license to carry so I pulled my gun out," Oakley said. "I just started to hide."
The Foot Locker closed down as a precaution, he said, but scared shoppers tried to pry their way inside.
Oakley said he ran to a parking lot.
"And I see a whole bunch of kids just running around, you know, without their parents and stuff," he said. "So I get my bag in my hand I try to pick up as many as I can."
Some he said, jumped "out of my hands."
"Ain’t much I can do for the kids," he said. "So I just made my way out."
Police stopped him because he had a weapon, Oakley said, but they let him go after he proved he had his weapon legitimately.
"I was worried about those kids, man," he said. "I wasn't even worried about myself."