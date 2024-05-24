Man seen on video using wooden pole to attack UCLA pro-Palestinian encampment is arrested

An 18-year-old man who was allegedly captured on video using a wooden pole to attack a pro-Palestinian encampment last month at the University of California, Los Angeles, was arrested, campus police said.

The man was allegedly part of a "group of instigators" who assaulted encampment occupants at Royce Quad on April 30, UCLA police said in a statement.

Authorities accused the group of violently attacking students, faculty and staff. One person was seen on video "assaulting encampment occupants with a wooden pole," leaving one person seriously injured, police said.

The 18-year-old, who campus police did not name, was detained Thursday at a Beverly Hills business in connection with the assault. He was booked for felony assault with a deadly weapon and is being held at the Los Angeles County jail on a $30,000 bail.

He was identified through online jail records as Edan On. Police said he is not a student, faculty or staff member at the school.