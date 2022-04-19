IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Man sentenced to 190 years for murder of L.A. philanthropist Jacqueline Avant

Aariel Maynor will be ineligible for early parole in the case that the Los Angeles County district attorney said "rocked our community."
Image: Clarence Avant, Jacqueline Avant
Clarence Avant and Jacqueline Avant attend as the Wallis Center for Performing Arts hosts ‘Mancini Delivered’ an evening honoring the legacy of Henry Mancini, in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 1, 2017.Alex J. Berliner / ABImages via AP file
By Tim Stelloh and Diana Dasrath

A California man was sentenced to 190 years in prison Tuesday for the murder of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and wife of a celebrated Los Angeles music executive.

Aariel Maynor, 30, was also sentenced for trying to kill Avant's security guard during a Dec. 1 robbery at the Beverly Hills home Avant shared with her husband, Clarence Avant, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Maynor, who pleaded guilty last month to one count of first-degree murder, attempted murder and two counts of burglary, will not be eligible for early parole, District Attorney George Gascón said.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community," Gascón said. "Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist."

He added that her "murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern and a tremendous sense of loss."

Maynor, who was recorded in security video at the couple's home, was taken into custody Dec. 2. Authorities did not disclose a motive in the shooting, but said Maynor had an "extensive" criminal history and was on parole at the time of the killing.

Jacqueline Avant, 81, was a one-time model, mother, philanthropist and wife of Clarence Avant, known as the "Godfather of Black music."

