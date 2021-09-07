Man shoots 8, killing 1, after being kicked out of Kansas club, police say

A man shot eight people, one fatally, after getting kicked out of a Kansas club Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted shortly after 12:30 a.m. outside Enigma Club & Lounge on North Mosley Street, according to Wichita Police Department Capt. Wendell Nicholson. Of the seven victims wounded in the shooting, two had life-threatening injuries, three sustained "serious injuries" and two others suffered minor injuries.

The slain victim was identified as a 30-year-old man, but his name was not immediately released by the police.

The suspected shooter was reportedly kicked out of the club due to an "unknown disturbance," Nicholson said. At some point, he returned and opened fire outside the club, according to police.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, and anyone with information related to the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers or 911.