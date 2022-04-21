Man shoots performer after scare at South Carolina haunted house attraction

A performer at a haunted house in South Carolina was shot after scaring a group of visitors over the weekend when a man opened fire with a gun he thought was a prop, police said.

Myrtle Beach Police said that Keal Latrell Brown, 39, was visiting the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House on Saturday with several others when the group was frightened by a performer.

A person in the group fell to the floor and a gun slid on the ground and struck Brown in the foot.

Brown told investigators he believed the gun was a prop part of the performance and “picked it up and fired twice,” police said. He struck the performer one time in the shoulder, authorities said.

Brown was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor “for knowingly giving the gun used in the shooting to a minor,” police announced Wednesday. NBC affiliate WMBF of Myrtle Beach reports that minor was Brown's 15-year-old child, and investigators don't know who the gun belonged to.

The investigation included statements from the victim, witnesses and Brown as well as a review of surveillance footage. Police said additional charges are likely.

In a bond hearing Wednesday, the victim spoke out saying he has trouble sleeping at night and has been out of work since Saturday and doesn’t know when he’ll be able to return, WMBF reported.

Online records show Brown was released from jail later on Wednesday after posting a surety bond of $25,000. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or their family.

Lawyer information for Brown was not immediately available.

Kuvera Partners, the company that owns the museum, said in a statement to WMBF: “We have no comments about the shooting incident that took place in our Outbreak zombie attraction."

"Our attractions, like the many others in beautiful Myrtle Beach, are here for visitors to enjoy and to make fun memories. That is what drives us, and it will continue to be our pleasure to welcome our Guests as we heal from this unfortunate experience.”