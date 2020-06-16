Man shot during demonstration over conquistador statue in New Mexico

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man was shot Monday evening at a demonstration where protesters planned to topple a conquistador's statue in Albuquerque, New Mexico, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear who had been shot. Albuquerque police said in a statement that one person had been taken to a hospital in critical condition but that there were no other injuries.

A video of the protest appeared to show police holding multiple people on the street near the Albuquerque Museum, where protesters were planning to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate, NBC affiliate KOB reported.

It wasn't immediately clear whether they were under arrest or were being detained. KOB reported that they belonged to an armed "civil guard" group.

Multiple officers in tactical gear could be seen surrounding the injured person before he was taken from the scene.

Another video from the station showed several people tugging on a chain that had been lassoed around the statue while chanting "tear it down." At the end of the video, several shots can be heard, although it isn't clear whether the sounds are gunfire.

Albuquerque police said the scene is under investigation.