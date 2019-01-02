Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

A search is underway for a white man suspected of what officials are calling an "unprovoked and senseless" shooting that killed a 7-year-old black girl while she was in a car with her mother and three sisters near Houston.

Jazmine Barnes was killed by a man driving a red pickup truck while she was riding in her mother's car Sunday morning on the way to a grocery store, authorities said.

Her mother, LaPorsha Washington, was also shot, and was hospitalized and released. Jazmine's 6-year-old sister was injured by shattered glass.

"To our public, we say this could be your family next because this person is out there somewhere," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a press conference Monday. "This was unprovoked and senseless."

Sheriff's deputies have not released information on any possible motive.

Authorities said the suspect is a white man in his 40s with a beard.

"We are going to do everything in our power to make sure we locate the individual responsible for this crime — we're very committed, and we're not going to let up. We're extremely upset by this," Gonzalez said.

Washington appealed to the public for help finding her daughter's murderer.

Jazmine Barnes, 7, was fatally shot in Harris County, Texas, on Dec. 30, 2018. Family photo

"I just want everybody to put in and step up and give any kind of information anything for this man to be arrested because he took away an innocent child that did not deserve this, " Washington told NBC News on Monday. "She did not deserve this at all."

Washington, 30, said she had gone out with her four daughters to pick up coffee Sunday morning. She made a stop at a red light, and then heard gunfire. As bullets flew through the window, she tried to shield her older daughter who was sitting in the passenger seat, and was hit in the arm.

When the gunfire stopped, one of the girls sitting in the backseat said: "'Momma, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking,'" Washington said. She said she turned around and saw Jazmine had been shot in the head.

Jazmine was confirmed dead on the scene, officials said.

Washington described Jazmine as "lovable."

"I wake up in the bed with Jazmine. Jazmine is going to be holding me, she's going to be kissing me. She loves the way you smell — she would smell you and say, 'Oh mommy, you smell so good,'" Washington said. "I can't imagine waking up without her every morning."

Washington believes the shooting was intentional, but said she did nothing to provoke it. She said after the driver shot into her car, he sped up to get in front of her and then slowed down to continue shooting.

She urged the shooter to turn himself in.

"You took away my child, and you took away my daughters' siblings," Washington said. "My baby comes and asks me, 'Where's my sister, is she coming back?'"

Shaun King, a civil rights activist, announced Tuesday that he was offering a $35,000 reward to anyone who could lead police to Jazmine's killer.