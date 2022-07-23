Man suspected of attacking GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin is arrested on federal assault charge

A man suspected of attacking Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., earlier this week has been arrested and federally charged with assaulting a member of Congress using a dangerous weapon.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York told NBC News that David Jakubonis, 43, had his initial court appearance Saturday.

Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked Thursday night by a man wielding a sharp object at a campaign event in the town of Perinton.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brett A. Harvey, who is handling the case, described the object as "a keychain with two sharp points."

Video of the attack shows a man onstage with Zeldin, grabbing his arm before they fall to the ground.

“You’re done,” the man can be heard repeating in the assault, which unfolded at around 8 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Perinton.

The attack ended after the suspect was restrained by people in the audience as well as members of Zeldin’s campaign, video recorded by NBC affiliate WHEC of Rochester shows.

No one at the event, including Zeldin, suffered any injuries as a result of the attack.

Jakubonis is also facing state charges. Earlier this week he was charged with attempted assault in the second degree, a felony.

He is currently being held pending a detention hearing on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.