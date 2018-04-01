Man suspected in series of killings of Arizona professionals found dead

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A suspected serial killer wanted in connection with the murders of a prominent forensic psychiatrist and three other people in Arizona was found dead Monday, police said.

The unidentified man killed himself in a Scottsdale hotel room after firing at the SWAT team that entered his room.

"This does appear to be related to the recent homicides in Phoenix and Scottsdale," Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said as dozens of officers sealed off the Extended Stay America hotel.

Lewis did not identify the suspect beyond calling him an "adult male."

"There were multiple shots fired from inside that room," Lewis said, while the adjacent rooms were being evacuated. "No officer fired any shots during today's operation."

The hunt began on Thursday after 59-year-old Steven Pitt, who advised police and prosecutors in high-profile cases like the JonBenét Ramsey murder and the Columbine school massacre, was shot dead outside his Phoenix office.

Witnesses who reported hearing a loud argument and then gunshots provided police a description of the gunman that allowed them to create a sketch.

Sketch of suspect that killed Steven Pitt. Phoenix Police Department

Then on Friday, paralegals Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were killed inside a law office in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale, and police were able to link their deaths to the Pitt killing.

A fourth shooting victim, Marshall Levine, 72, was discovered dead in his Scottsdale office early Saturday morning. His building houses mostly counselors and therapists, and The Arizona Republic described him as "a psychologist and counselor."