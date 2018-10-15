Man tries to carjack Houston news van then steals police car

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man tried to carjack a Houston news van on Monday, before he overpowered responding police officers and stole their patrol car, officials said.

Reporter Sofia Ojeda and photographer Damon Sales, of NBC affiliate KPRC, were at the intersection of Texas and Christian Streets in downtown at about 5:40 a.m. ET when they were sideswiped by another driver — who then demanded their news truck, the station said.

"He said, 'I'm stealing your vehicle. I'm stealing your vehicle,' " Sales told KPRC. "He tried to pull me out. We're buckled in, and he's like, 'Get out! Get out! Get out!' "

HPD Patrol car was taken by force after officers stopped to assist at a wreck involving a Channel 2 live truck. Houston Police Dept.

Moments later when two Houston police officers showed up, the carjacker pushed one of them down, dragged the other one out of the car and then took off with their cruiser, KPRC and police said.

The patrol car had a juvenile suspect in the back when it was taken, the station said. He was let out by the carjacker a few blocks away and the young suspect flagged another police car, KPRC reported.

The stolen police car was found three miles away in a wooded area near Old Spanish Trail and Produce Row, authorities said. The suspect was not immediately caught.

Ojeda, Sales and the two officers were examined at a nearby hospital and released, officials said.

The reporter and photographer had been on their way to Minute Maid Park to grab footage of the Houston Astros returning from their American League Championship Series game in Boston on Sunday night.