Man with van full of guns had checklist to 'execute' Joe Biden, authorities say

A man who was arrested in North Carolina on child pornography charges earlier this year allegedly had a van full of guns and drove to within four miles of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s home with a checklist to "execute" him, officials said.

The allegations against Alexander Treisman were contained in a detention order filed this month in U.S. District Court in North Carolina.

According to the documents, Treisman’s white van was reported abandoned in the parking lot of a bank in Kannapolis, northeast of Charlotte, on May 28. Inside, responding officers found four rifles, including an AR-style Sig Sauer, a 9 mm handgun and $500,000 in cash that was believed to be his inheritance, the order states.

Two more handguns were later found hidden in Treisman’s Honda, according to the documents.

Inside his van, police also found drawings of swastikas, planes crashing into buildings and books about survival, bomb-making and Islam, the documents say.

Treisman allegedly had three identification cards — from California, Washington State and Florida — and thousands of images and videos showing child pornography on his phone and laptop, according to the documents.

In a statement, the Kannapolis Police Department said Treisman's address was listed in Seattle.

The federal court documents say that between March and May, Treisman allegedly posted a meme with the question, “should I kill Joe Biden?” and searched for the former vice president’s home address. He allegedly bought an AR 15 rifle in New Hampshire, then drove to a Wendy’s within four miles of Biden’s home, according to the court documents.

Treisman allegedly had a checklist that ended with a note to “execute” Biden, the documents say.

Investigators also found a document called “A Guide to Mass Shooting” on Treisman’s hard drive, the documents say. A video on his cellphone also showed him near the Mandalay Bay Casino — the site of the worst mass shooting in modern American history — saying, “That’s the one, that’s where they did it…nice,” according to the documents.

It wasn’t clear if Treisman will face any charges related to the guns or the apparent threats. Neither his lawyer nor federal prosecutors responded to requests for comment Thursday.

At an Oct. 2 arraignment, Treisman pleaded not guilty to the child pornography charges. He is being held without bail, according to the detention order.