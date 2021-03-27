Man wanted after trooper shot in the head, critically injured in Texas

Authorities are looking for a man accused of shooting a state trooper in the head Friday night in Texas.

Officials issued an alert Saturday for DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, who they said should be "considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

DeArthur Pinson Jr. Texas Department of Public Safety

The trooper, identified as Chad Walker, responded to "a motorist assist" near Mexia, Texas, around 7:45 p.m. when he "came upon a disabled vehicle parked on the shoulder of the roadway," according to a Facebook post from the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association.

A man later "emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds" at Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield after the trooper pulled up behind his vehicle, the statement said.

Walker was taken to a hospital after with gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. The trooper remains "in stable but critical condition," according to the association.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told KCEN-TV, NBC's affiliate in Temple, Texas, that the Facebook page where Walker was identified is a private group. The agency has not issued an official statement.

Anyone with information on Pinson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.