A man wanted in connection to four murders in New Mexico and one in New Jersey has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Albuquerque Police Department and Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey identified the man as Sean Lannon. He was taken into custody on Wednesday in St. Louis, Missouri by U.S. Marshals, according to a news release by the prosecutor's office.

Lannon is considered a person of interest in connection to a quadruple homicide in Bernalillo County, New Mexico. Albuquerque police said in a tweet that four people were found dead Friday at an airport.

One of the victims was Lannon's ex-wife and the mother of his three children, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing court documents. The children were not in Lannon's custody and are safe.

This undated photo released by the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office shows Sean Lannon. Authorities on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, searched for Lannon, a man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage. Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office / via AP

Albuquerque police referred questions regarding the homicides to the Grants City Police Department, which did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday.

In addition to the murders in New Mexico, Lannon was wanted for questioning in connection to a murder that occurred Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. The victim is a 66-year-old man who knew Lannon, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Lannon was also wanted on separate charges of burglary and illegal possession of a knife.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that upgraded charges against Lannon in the East Greenwich murder "are forthcoming."