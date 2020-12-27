A man wearing a Santa Claus beard and hat and President Donald Trump mask shot his brother-in-law twice in California on Saturday, authorities said.

The victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the morning attack in Rohnert Park, California, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Gerald Jacinth, 75, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He was wearing the apparent disguise when he parked across the street from his brother-in-law's home and approached to hand him a package, department officials said.

"He had parked his black Dodge car across the street from the victim’s house wearing an over the head mask resembling Donald Trump, white long curly beard and a Santa hat as he made his way up the driveway," the Rohnert Park authorities said.

The 77-year-old victim, whose name was not released by police, met Jacinth outside but did not recognize him, police said. He would not take the package, which the suspect said was a "special delivery," and Jacinth raised a duffle bag he was carrying and opened fire, the department said.

It was unclear whether the victim, who was struck twice, was shot through the bag.

"Even though the victim was suffering from two gunshot wounds," police said, "he was still able to take a photo of Jacinth getting into his vehicle as he was fleeing."

The victim's wife dialed 911, and officers were in the area within one minute, public safety officials said. Jacinth was driving nearby when he was cornered by authorities and surrendered, they said.

"While searching the vehicle, the officers found a .380 handgun in a duffle bag," the department said. They also found the mask beard, police said.

A box in the victim's driveway — it wasn't clear if it was the package — was deemed suspicious, and a Sonoma County ordnance disposal team responded and ultimately determined a towel was inside.