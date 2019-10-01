Breaking News Emails
A Florida man who drove to Virginia and allegedly attacked his estranged wife and stepdaughter is now paralyzed and jailed, according to police and local reports.
Henry Frank Herbig was shot by his stepdaughter after beating her and her mother with a wrench at their Virginia Beach home Sept. 8, according to Virginia Beach Police Department statements and The Virginian-Pilot. Herbig and his wife had been married for 10 years before she filed for divorce and moved to Virginia in June.
Herbig, 65, and the two women were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, police said. His stepdaughter suffered blunt force trauma injuries that are not life-threatening, while he and his wife were more seriously injured.
The gunshot wound Herbig suffered left him paralyzed below the waist, according to the Pilot. His stepdaughter will not be charged for shooting him because she acted in self-defense, police said.
Herbig, who is from Pace, Florida, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony. He is being held without bond, according to Virginia Beach City Jails records. His mugshot shows him in bed, wearing a neck brace.
Herbig's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.