Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 24, 2019, 9:22 PM UTC / Updated April 24, 2019, 10:11 PM UTC By Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — A man who allegedly had been hiding out in the attic of his ex-girlfriend's Pittsburgh home is facing burglary charges.

Cary Cocuzzi Allegheny County Jail

The woman found Cary Cocuzzi, 31, in her bedroom Saturday, authorities said. She had a protection from abuse order against him, they said.

Cocuzzi allegedly grabbed the woman and put a hand over her mouth. But she pushed him away and ran outside screaming, spurring several neighbors to call 911.

Police searched the house and found Cocuzzi hiding. They said he told officers he was homeless and had been sneaking in and out of the house for about two weeks.

The woman told authorities she had noticed odd details around her home, such as finding a blanket on the floor where she had not left it.

It's not known if Cocuzzi has retained an attorney.