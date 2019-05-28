Breaking News Emails
The Massachusetts man arrested for dropping off a teenage girl near death at a hospital was held without bail Tuesday, as prosecutors also accused him of drugging and assaulting a second teenage girl.
Carlos Rivera, 47, was arraigned on two counts of distribution of cocaine to a minor, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, according to a statement from the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
Authorities said Rivera dropped Chloe Ricard, 13, off at Lawrence General Hospital on May 20, and she was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived. Rivera was arrested on Saturday. A medical examiner has not determined the teen's cause of death yet, according to the district attorney's office statement.
Rivera is also accused of indecently assaulting a 16-year-old girl before Ricard died, the statement said.
He was accompanied by a girl under the age of 16 when he dropped Ricard off at the hospital, and investigators believe the two of them were at Rivera’s home in Lawrence on Sunday night and Monday. Lawrence is about 20 miles from Amesbury, where Ricard lived.
One of Rivera's neighbors, Carlos Ospina, told NBC Boston that he would often see the 47-year-old spending time with young women.
Chloe Ricard's mother, Deborah Goldsmith-Dolan, told the Boston Globe that she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house in Amesbury on Sunday evening and became worried when she had not heard from her by Monday morning.
After texting some of Chloe's friends, Goldsmith-Dolan said she was told that her daughter was safe at another friend's home. She later learned her daughter had been taken to the hospital.
Chloe's family attended Rivera's arraignment Tuesday and made no comment. They earlier told NBC Boston that they were heartbroken over her death.
"Chloe loved drawing, dancing, acro, yoga and music," her obituary said. "She was extremely creative and was an avid dancer." She also loved the beach and her cat, Moo, the obituary said.
Rivera is due back in court on June 4. The case is sealed until at least July 4, as investigators continue to gather information about the teen's death.