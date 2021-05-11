Man who fled with tiger in Houston is arrested, whereabouts of animal not known

A man who fled with a tiger after that was spotted on a Houston lawn and led officers on a chase was arrested Monday evening, police said.

The whereabouts of the tiger, which was seen outside a home Sunday night, were not known Monday night, Houston police tweeted.

Earlier Monday, police Commander Ron Borza said that when police responded to reports about the animal, its owner "put the tiger in a white SUV and drove off."

"There was a brief pursuit, and the man got away with the tiger," Borza said then.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was charged with felony evading arrest, and Monday night police said he was in custody.

He was arrested at his parents’ house in Richmond and had planned to surrender, his attorney, Michael Elliott, told NBC affiliate KPRC of Houston.

Elliott saidthat Cuevas is not the owner of the tiger and was working with authorities to find the animal and its owner.

Before the arrest, Borza said the person being sought was out on bond in a murder case in nearby Fort Bend County.