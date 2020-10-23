Enrique Marquez Jr., who supplied San Bernardino terror attack shooter Syed Rizwan Farook with AR-15-style assault weapons, was sentenced Friday to 20 years behind bars for his involvement in the 2015 holiday party attack that killed 14 people and left 22 wounded.

The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Jesus G. Bernal, comes after Marquez tried to withdraw his guilty plea.

Enrique Marquez Jr. appears in federal court in Riverside, Calif. in this Dec. 21, 2015, courtroom file sketch. Bill Robles / AP file

In 2017, Marquez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and making false statements regarding his involvement in the purchase of guns used by Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, at the Inland Regional Center.

Marquez admitted to purchasing the weapons in 2011 and 2012. He also admitted to plotting separate attacks with Farook, with eyes set on the 91 Freeway and Riverside City College in Southern California. Neither ever materialized.