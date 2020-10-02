Man who survived Hurricane Katrina has home in California burned to ground

When Jeff Lyles and his dad pulled into their driveway on Tuesday morning, they saw what little remained of their home in Napa Valley, California: a mailbox next to a pile of debris and metal frames.

“We did everything we could to save our home. We spent countless hours and thousands of dollars clearing the land, managing the forest,” Lyles, 33, said. “It’s one of those things where mother nature versus us, we didn’t stand a chance.”

The Lyles’ family home in Deer Park is one of nearly 400 buildings that has been damaged by the Glass Fire, which ignited overnight Sunday in Napa County. The fire has already charred over 56,000 acres and forced nearly 70,000 people to evacuate Northern, Central and Southern California, according to NBC Bay Area. There have been no reports of deaths or injuries.

The remains of Jeff Lyles' house in Napa, Calif., on Sept. 29, 2020. Jeff Lyles

His parents, of New Orleans, were staying with him at his Napa Valley home to isolate and self-quarantine after the city started seeing spikes in coronavirus cases. Following evacuation orders in August, his parents stayed at a nearby home in South Napa, while Lyles was at his girlfriend’s house in Petaluma.

It wasn’t until Sunday evening that Lyles suspected his home fell victim to the wildfire.

“I got a notification on my phone that said our alarm system had lost radio contact with the cell tower at seven something on Sunday night,” he said. “And that’s when I sort of accepted what I could be walking into.”

While there were videos and photos of his neighborhood and street in the news, Lyles said that there wasn’t any footage that captured his house. “The absolute worst part about when this happened was the not knowing,” he said.

In 2013, Lyles moved from New Orleans to Napa Valley, where his family wanted to move to be closer to friends.

“The heart and soul of the community was something I noticed right away,” he said.

The fine selection in wine also didn’t hurt, he added. “It was home within a month of living there.”

The house was also home to his cat, Vinny, 35 koi fish and a vegetable garden. It was where Lyles shared his first kiss with the love of his life.

The most difficult part, Lyles said, was thinking about his fond memories while standing atop the remnants of his house.

“Everything crunching and crushing beneath my feet as I walked, where I used to live and where some of the happiest memories in my life were — our whole story was based around that property,” he said. “That all went up in flames.”

New Orleans natives Lyles and his parents are no stranger to emergency evacuations. Back when Hurricane Katrina struck 15 years ago, the Lyles’ family home in the hard-hit Ninth Ward was completely destroyed and flooded with “12 to 15 feet of water” and stained with the “smell of black mold,” according to Lyles.

Katrina was the costliest hurricane to ever hit the U.S., totaling 1,833 fatalities and approximately $108 billion in damage, according to the National Weather Service. At its height, the Category 5 storm flooded at least 80 percent of New Orleans.

“There was not a sign of life or color as far as the eye can see,” Lyles said of the time.

Despite his losses, Lyles said he still found hope in the outpouring of support and the events following the disaster.

“There was a lot of doubt about whether the city would come back,” he said. “But there was no doubt in my mind, in New Orleans, that the city was coming back… stronger, spicier, and better than ever.”

Lyles believes the same will happen to Napa Valley. He said that both Katrina and the Glass Fire serve as important reminders for what actually matters.

“This goes to show that the most important thing is that my mom, my dad, my sister, and all of my friends and all of our animals are safe,” he said. “That’s what really matters. Everything else is just kind of things.”