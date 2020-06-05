Man who wielded chainsaw at Texas protesters detained by police

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man seen in a video wielding a chainsaw at protesters in Texas on Friday has been detained by police, according to the McAllen Police Department.

In a video of the incident posted to Twitter at 2:25 p.m., a man in a long-sleeve red shirt and blue jeans wields the chainsaw at protesters on the sidewalk outside a store.

The video had been viewed nearly a million times by Friday evening.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, can be heard shouting at the people on the sidewalk to "move" while he revs the chainsaw.

"Go home," he shouts six times. "Don’t let those f------ n------ out there fool you."

He continues: "Don't let those f------ trash antifa b------ people," he also says, his voice trailing off.

The profanity-laden tirade continues he points in the direction where people fled.

A dispatcher with the McAllen Police Department told NBC News that the man has been detained and that an investigation is ongoing. Officials declined to comment further or to provide specifics on when and where the man was apprehended.