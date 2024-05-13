Mississippi man whose mom, sisters were found dead on Mother's Day is killed in Arizona gunfight

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A Mississippi man wanted in connection with a triple shooting that left his mother and two sisters dead was fatally shot during a gunfight with state troopers in Arizona, authorities said Monday.

Authorities in Ridgeland, north of Jackson, discovered the women’s bodies at a home on Mother’s Day, Ridgeland police chief Brian Myers said in an email.

Police believe they were fatally shot in the house on Saturday, he said.

Myers identified the victims as Ida Thomas Welch, 76; Vicky Renee Welch, 56; and Crystal Lynn Welch, 42. They were found after family members requested a welfare check, he said.

An exterior of the home where the murders occurred in Ridgeland, Miss. Google Maps

Police obtained an arrest warrant for murder in connection with the killings for Ida Welch’s son, Ivory James Welch III, Myers said.

Ivory Welch fled the state and was located Monday by state troopers in Arizona, Myers said. Welch was fatally shot after he opened fire on the troopers, the chief said.

A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety said only that a trooper was involved in a shooting in Greenlee County, near the New Mexico state line. The department planned to release more information Monday afternoon, he said.

Additional details about the shooting or a possible motive weren't immediately available.

In a statement, the ACLU of Mississippi said that Crystal Welch was the president of the group's board of directors. She had been in the role since last year.

"I just cannot process today’s news," the organization's executive director, Jarvis Dortch, said in a statement. "She was always asking what more she could do to support our team and our work. Our staff and board will forever be grateful for her commitment to equality and justice. Her passion for life, infectious spirit and enthusiasm will be missed."