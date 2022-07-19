Man working on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' set is fatally shot in New York City

A man was fatally shot in an ambush on the set of "Law & Order: Organized Crime” while working parking enforcement for the show early Tuesday in Brooklyn.

The 31-year-old victim was sitting in a car in the 200 block of North Henry Street in the Greenpoint neighborhood when he was attacked around 5:15 a.m., the New York City Police Department said.

A suspect opened the car door and fired, striking the victim in the face and neck, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead around 6 a.m., police said.

Officials said the victim was hired as an outside agent to clear parking to make space for trucks. The shooting may have occurred when the set was not yet active, according to police.

The victim is not being identified, pending family notification.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin build, about 5 foot 4 inches tall, last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

A spokesperson for NBC and Universal Television said in a joint statement, "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result."

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate," the statement continued. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time." NBC and Universal Television are owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.