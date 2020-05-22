Man on Zoom call killed by son as others in meeting watched, police say

The victim's son fled and was arrested, police said. Multiple witnesses who had been on Zoom reported the attack, they said.

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Dennis Romero

A man was fatally stabbed in front of virtual onlookers as he participated in a Zoom conference call Thursday afternoon, police on Long Island said.

Authorities received 911 calls from other participants on the call shortly after noon, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement.

Dwight Powers, 72, was in Amityville when he was fatally attacked. His son, 32-year-old Thomas Scully-Powers, has been arrested in the slaying.

The suspect fled, and at some point jumped out of a window, sustaining minor injuries, but was collared in the area about an hour later, police said.

Scully-Powers was hospitalized, according to the statement. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, Suffolk County police said.

Because he was still being treated, Scully-Powers did not yet have a court date, they said.

Image: Dennis RomeroDennis Romero

Dennis Romero writes for NBC News and is based in Los Angeles.

Austin Mullen and Associated Press contributed.