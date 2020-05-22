Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A man was fatally stabbed in front of virtual onlookers as he participated in a Zoom conference call Thursday afternoon, police on Long Island said.

Authorities received 911 calls from other participants on the call shortly after noon, the Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement.

Dwight Powers, 72, was in Amityville when he was fatally attacked. His son, 32-year-old Thomas Scully-Powers, has been arrested in the slaying.

The suspect fled, and at some point jumped out of a window, sustaining minor injuries, but was collared in the area about an hour later, police said.

Scully-Powers was hospitalized, according to the statement. He faces a charge of second-degree murder, Suffolk County police said.

Because he was still being treated, Scully-Powers did not yet have a court date, they said.