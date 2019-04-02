Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 5:03 PM GMT By David K. Li

Police in North Dakota on Tuesday identified the four victims — two of them a married couple — found dead at a property management company.

The bodies of Robert Fakler, 52, Adam Furhrer, 42, Lois Cobb, 45, William Cobb, 50, were found Monday inside RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, North Dakota.

Fakler was the owner and the others were company employees, authorities said.

Police have revealed few details yet but have said there's no reason to believe a killer is on the loose or the public is in any danger.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.