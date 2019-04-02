Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 5:03 PM GMT By David K. Li

Police in North Dakota on Tuesday identified the four victims — two of them a married couple — found dead at a property management company.

The bodies of Robert Fakler, 52, Adam Fuehrer, 42, Lois Cobb, 45, William Cobb, 50, were found Monday inside RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, North Dakota.

Fakler was the owner and the others were company employees, authorities said.

Mandan police chief Jason Ziegler would not reveal how the four victims were killed, but said no murder weapon has been recovered.

Police have revealed few details yet about the homicide, but have said there's no reason to believe a killer is on the loose.

"This was very specific to the victims that were involved," Ziegler told reporters. "There is nothing at the crime scene that would lead us to believe anyone outside the victims are in any danger."

There were security cameras inside the business, but he didn't say whether the killing was caught on tape.

"We've got a lot of good leads, a lot of good information," he said.

Mandan, a city of 22,000, is 6 miles west of North Dakota's capital, Bismarck.

“It's very unusual for the state of North Dakota," the chief said of the killings. "I don't think any community across this great country could ever imagine something like this happening in their backyard."