Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg hits back at 'grandstanding' Arizona prosecutor who refuses to extradite murder suspect

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday accused an Arizona prosecutor of political "grandstanding" for refusing to send a New York City murder suspect back his jurisdiction.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell on Wednesday said she's instructed her staff in Arizona not to cooperate in any efforts to extradite Raad Noan Almansoori, 26, back to New York where he’s wanted in connection to the slaying of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38.

Raad Noan Almansoori in New York City. via NBC New York

“Having observed the treatment of violent criminals in the New York area by the Manhattan DA there, Alvin Bragg,” Mitchell said, “I think it’s safer to keep him here and keep him in custody so that he cannot be out doing this to individuals either in our state, county or anywhere in the United States.”

Mitchell, a Republican, didn’t cite any particular case or complaint she had with Bragg, a Democrat.

Bragg accused Mitchell of “plain and simple, old fashion grandstanding and politics.”

“That should have no place in our profession,” Bragg told reporters on Thursday in New York City. “It is deeply disturbing to me that a member of my profession, a member of law enforcement, would choose to play political games in a murder case.”

Almansoori is being held without bail in Arizona, where he’s been accused of stabbing two women.

A representative for Mitchell could not be immediately reached for comment on Thursday.

Mitchell is a veteran of high-profile political battles, having worked for Senate Republicans in the nomination fight for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

She even touts her work on behalf of the GOP in the Kavanaugh hearings on her Maricopa County profile page, saying she rose “to national prominence” in the bitter partisan struggle.