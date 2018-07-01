Manhunt after six people shot, two killed, in Memphis

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Six people were shot, two fatally, in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday night, and police have yet to apprehend anyone for the rampage.

The suspect fled the scene in a gold four-door sedan, Memphis police tweeted on Sunday night.

The names of the victims were not immediately released. The four who survived are in critical condition, according to police.

One of the wounded is said to be 14 years old, NBC Memphis affiliate WMC reported. The station reported that witnesses said they heard about 13 shots.

But it was not clear what the motive for the shooting was.

Memphis police described the incident as a drive-by shooting to WMC and said that all six victims were in one vehicle when they were struck at about 9 p.m. Officials asked the public for help identifying any suspects.

"Somebody knows something," Memphis Police Department spokesperson Louis Brownlee told WMC. "In the city of Memphis, we live in a place where somebody's going to talk, somebody's going to say something. You know who did this. Do the right thing. Step up and say something."

