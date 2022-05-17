Manhunt continues for escaped Texas killer accused of stabbing prison bus driver

Officers on foot and horseback continued to search Monday for an escaped inmate serving a life sentence for murder.

A $50,000 reward has also been offered in the hunt for Gonzalo Lopez, 46, who escaped from a prison bus in rural Texas between Dallas and Houston on Thursday, after getting free of his restraints and stabbing the driver, authorities have said.

Lopez is serving a life sentence for convictions of capital murder and attempted capital murder.

Escaped inmate, 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, assaulted a correctional officer on a transport bus and then fled from the vehicle. Texas Dept of Criminal Justice

The search Monday included officers on foot and horseback, police dogs and helicopters, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Robert Hurst told reporters at the scene, according to video from NBC affiliate KAGS of Bryan.

Lopez escaped from the prison bus west of Centerville last week as it traveled from Gatesville to Huntsville, Hurst has said. The other inmates on board did not flee.

Lopez was able to get into the driver’s compartment and stabbed the driver, a corrections officer, in the hand during a struggle before escaping on foot, Hurst has said. The driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police say Lopez is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him or something suspicious should call 911.

A combined reward of $50,000 has been offered for information leading to an arrest, officials said Saturday.