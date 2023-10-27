Manhunt for Lewiston shooting suspect enters third day as authorities scour Maine

LISBON, Maine — Hundreds of law enforcement officers on Friday again descended on southern Maine in search of an Army reservist suspected of massacring 18 people this week in the close-knit city of Lewiston.

Officials urged residents to stay indoors as they hunted for a man they have identified as Robert Card, 40. He is suspected of going on a shooting rampage at a bowling alley and a bar and grille on Wednesday night.

It is highly unusual for a winding manhunt to follow a mass shooting in the U.S., according to Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York Police Department sergeant and now an adjunct professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

“These shootings usually end at the scene, whether the person ends their own life or they wait for law enforcement to do it for them,” Giacalone said.

The dayslong search for Card bucks U.S. law enforcement’s long track record of capturing or killing mass shooters either on the spot or after a brief pursuit.

The sprawling search includes dive teams and air searches at the Androscoggin River, near where Card’s white Subaru was found, according to Michael Sauschuck, Maine’s public safety chief.

Search divers headed into the water in pairs as authorities marked each area they have searched with GPS. Officials were working on slowing the river's current so it would be easier for divers using sonar technology. Low-flying helicopters were using thermal imaging to look for signs of Card.

Authorities also hunted for Card in the wooded areas near the businesses where the shootings occurred.

"We are on 24 hours, and we will be, until the suspect in this case is brought to justice," Sauschuck told reporters at a news conference Friday morning.