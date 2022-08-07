Manhunt for suspect in deaths of 4 people in Ohio ends with arrest in Kansas

A manhunt that had been underway for a suspect accused of killing four people in two Ohio homes Friday ended with his arrest Saturday evening in Kansas, officials said.

Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Lawrence and will be extradited to Ohio, according to Butler Township police. No additional details about his capture were provided Saturday night.

A manhunt has been underway for Marlow following the shootings at two separate residences on a street in Butler Township, less than 10 miles north of Dayton, Ohio.

Officials said they thought Marlow had headed west on Interstate 70 after the shootings and left Ohio, and alerted law enforcement agencies across multiple states. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Marlow, according to an FBI wanted poster.

Shortly before noon Friday, police were called to a report of shots fired at a residence and found two people dead inside. Shortly after, they found the bodies of two additional people at a second residence, police said.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified the victims as Clyde Knox, 82; Eva Knox, 78; Sarah Anderson, 41; and a 15-year-old girl. Police identified the teenager Saturday as Anderson’s daughter, Kayla.

Kayla Anderson was a student at Butler High School in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, Police Chief John Porter said at a news conference Saturday before the arrest.

Robert O’Leary, superintendent of Vandalia-Butler City Schools, offered his condolences to Kayla's family, friends and classmates.

“In the words of those who knew her best, Kayla was a friend to many," O’Leary said at the news conference. "She was kind and as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She was a ray of light."

Police have not said whether there was any connection between Marlow and the victims and have not released any information about a motive.

Porter said Saturday that police were aware of a video of Marlow that had surfaced and referenced “startling” ideas and language. He said investigators confirmed that the video had been published after the shootings.

The Dayton Daily News reported that Marlow had gotten off probation in February on aggravated burglary and aggravated menacing charges stemming from a July 2019 incident in Vandalia, according to Montgomery County court records.

Several agencies were assisting in the investigation, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also involved in the investigation.