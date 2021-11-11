Manhunt for suspect in Georgia officer’s killing ends with his death

JONESBORO, Ga. — The man wanted in the fatal shooting of a Georgia police officer killed himself seconds before being captured, authorities said.

Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts confirmed late Tuesday that Jordan Jackson died from an apparent suicide inside an apartment complex in Riverdale, WSB-TV reported.

Jackson was wanted for allegedly shooting Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai, who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in McDonough on Nov. 4. Desai, a 38-year-old father of two, died Monday from his injuries.

Officer Paramhans Desai. Henry County Police Department

Soon after the shooting, a manhunt began for Jackson that led them to Riverdale. Investigators said Clayton County police were tipped to Jackson’s whereabouts around 5 p.m. at the Chateau Forest Apartments.

“Teams were dispatched to this location where surveillance was set up. Ultimately, (the) Clayton County Police Department SWAT team was called in to clear the residence. Mr. Jackson was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Henry County Police Chief Mark Amerman said.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said the situation should serve as a warning to anyone contemplating such crimes.

“It doesn’t matter how many days it takes, how much sleep we lose, we will hunt you down and find you,” Scandrett said. “To the family of Officer Desai, this will not take away the pain but, hopefully they can get some rest and start the healing process.”

During the news conference Tuesday, Amerman remembered Desai as the type of officer any chief could ask for.

“He loved his job. He loved coming to work every day. He loves serving his community. He was a beacon of light,” Amerman said.

Desai joined the department in 2020 and had also worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections and DeKalb County Police. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

As of Tuesday, a $70,000 reward had been offered to find Desai’s killer. Some of the reward money was donated by retired NBA player Shaquille O’Neal, who lives in Henry County and was named the director of community relations for the sheriff’s office. There is no word if someone will be getting that reward.

The Henry County Police Department said they have set up a fund for donations to Desai’s family through the “Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund” and will be accepted at the Henry County Police Department in McDonough.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.