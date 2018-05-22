Manhunt for suspects in Baltimore area after officer killed

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

PERRY HALL, Md. — Police backed by aircraft and trained dogs scoured a greater Baltimore suburb into the early hours Tuesday, seeking suspects believed armed and dangerous after the death of a female officer.

Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson said Monday evening that the enormous manhunt was continuing unabated in the suburban community of Perry Hall, Maryland, where witnesses reported hearing a pop before seeing a Jeep run over the officer Monday afternoon.

"The dark will not hamper our investigation," Vinson vowed at a news briefing Monday evening.

The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, was bleeding badly from significant injuries and was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. Vinson said investigators have recovered the suspects' abandoned Jeep, but police declined to confirm whether it was used to injure the officer.

Relatives of the officer, who would have been on the force four years by July, have been notified.

Tony Kurek told The Associated Press his adult son was outside in the family's yard Monday afternoon in the northeast Baltimore County community when the son saw the officer with her gun drawn, confronting the occupants of a Jeep.

"The next thing he heard was a pop, and he saw the Jeep take off and run right over her," said Kurek. The car left skid marks behind, he said, leaving the officer down and bleeding.

Logan Kurek, who is a volunteer firefighter, said he heard his younger brother "frantically screaming" and ran outside to perform CPR.