Manhunt underway for 2 escaped Arkansas inmates, including murder suspect

A manhunt is underway for two inmates who escaped an Arkansas detention center this week, including a capital murder suspect.

Noah Roush, 22, and Jatonia Bryant, 23, were discovered to be missing from the Dub Brassell Adult Detention Center in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Monday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in statement. Pine Bluff is located about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The inmates were believed to have escaped within 48 hours before they were noticed to be missing. It's not clear how they managed to escape.

The sheriff’s office warned that the two inmates are considered “dangerous” and only law enforcement should approach them.

Roush had been detained at the center on probable cause for residential burglary and theft of property, and was also a suspect in a homicide.

He is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Noah Roush and Jatonia Bryant. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Bryant was being detained on probable cause for capital murder. He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighting 145 pounds.

“All efforts are being made at this moment to apprehend these suspects. The JCSO is working in cooperation with the Pine Bluff Police Department Vice and Narcotics, Arkansas State Police, And Arkansas Department of Correction to locate these individuals," the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are urged to call the sheriff's office.