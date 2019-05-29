Breaking News Emails
A 65-year-old man suspected in back-to-back shootings Wednesday that left a woman dead and a deputy wounded is the subject of a manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies in Texas.
The violence began around 7 a.m. when authorities responded to a reported shooting at a plumbing shop in Cleveland, Texas, 45 minutes north of Houston, NBC affiliate KPRC-TV reports. Liberty County Sheriff's Capt. Ken DeFoor told the outlet that the suspect, Pavol Vido, entered the shop and shot three people.
A woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, DeFoor told the outlet. The other two victims were hospitalized.
Sheriff's Deputy Richard Whitten arrived at the plumbing shop as Vido was fleeing and followed the suspect about two miles to the parking lot at a veterinary clinic, according to KPRC-TV.
DeFoor told the outlet that Vido got out his car and starting shooting at the deputy, who returned fire. The deputy was hit once in the throat and rushed to the hospital. DeFoor said Whitten was conscious and talking when he was taken away in an ambulance.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said in a Facebook post that Vido was last seen in an older model white car in Liberty County.
The vehicle was found at a home near the plumbing company, DeFoor told KPRC-TV, adding that Vido had been living in a structure behind the company and was in the process of being evicted.
It's not clear if Vido is connected to the plumbing company or the veterinary clinic or if he knew any of the victims.
Police said Vido should be considered armed and dangerous.