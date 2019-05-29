Breaking News Emails
An hourslong search that began Wednesday morning after a 65-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a woman and injured a deputy in back-to-back shootings in Texas ended with the suspect killing himself, authorities said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for Pavol Vido after he allegedly opened fire around 7 a.m. at a plumbing shop in Cleveland, Texas, 45 minutes north of Houston. He then fled the scene and shot a deputy who had pursued him into the parking lot of a veterinary clinic.
Scent dogs with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracked Vido's scent and found him hiding under a boat, the agency said in a Facebook post. Vido shot and killed himself after he was confronted by officers, according to authorities.
Liberty County Sheriff's Capt. Ken DeFoor told KPRC-TV earlier Wednesday that Vido entered the plumbing shop and shot three people.
The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, DeFoor told the outlet. The other two victims were hospitalized.
Sheriff's Deputy Richard Whitten arrived at the plumbing shop as Vido was fleeing and followed the suspect about two miles to the parking lot at a veterinary clinic, according to KPRC-TV.
DeFoor told the outlet that Vido got out his car and starting shooting at the deputy, who returned fire. The deputy was hit once in the throat and rushed to the hospital. DeFoor said Whitten was conscious and talking when he was taken away in an ambulance.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales said in a Facebook post that Vido fled in an older model white car in Liberty County.
The vehicle was found at a home near the plumbing company, DeFoor told KPRC-TV, adding that Vido had been living in a structure behind the company and was in the process of being evicted.
It's not clear if Vido is connected to the plumbing company or the veterinary clinic or if he knew any of the victims.