March 17, 2019, 2:58 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

A manhunt is underway in North Carolina for the husband of a woman whose decomposing body was found near a highway in a wooded area 30 miles from the couple's home.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office said Lynn Keel Jr. is being sought in the murder of Diana Alejandra Keel. A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for his arrest, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

A cause of death was not released for Diana Keel, 38, but Sheriff Keith Stone said last week "there is definitely foul play involved."

Diana Alejandra Keel and her husband Rexford Lynn Keel, Jr. Facebook

Keel was brought in for questioning Tuesday and to identify remains after a Department of Transportation worker found the body in Edgecombe County that afternoon, the sheriff said.

The mother of two was last seen by her husband last Friday, according to authorities.

She was reported missing by her daughter on March 9 after she learned her mother did not show up for her job as an emergency room nurse for several days.

Keel, 57, is believed to be driving a 1998 Chevrolet C/K 1500 pickup truck with North Carolina registration plate BBM-9232.

In 2006, his first wife, Elizabeth Edward Keel, died at her home in Nashville, about 50 miles east of Raleigh, from blunt trauma to the head after falling on concrete steps, the sheriff's department said. Her death was ruled accidental.