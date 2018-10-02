Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A manhunt is underway for a Tennessee fugitive who is believed to have killed two people in the last two weeks, one in a fiery home invasion and another in a carjacking

Kirby Gene Wallace, 53, is suspected of shooting dead one man, who hasn't been identified, early Monday and stealing the man's pickup truck, according to Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

Wallace allegedly killed one person before taking off in the truck, which was later recovered. He is believed to have continued on foot, Fuson said.

Kirby Gene Wallace is wanted by TBI and the Stewart County Sheriff's Office to face one count of First Degree Murder, one count of Felony Murder, one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, two counts of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, two counts of Especially Aggravated Robbery, and one count of Especially Aggravated Burglary in connection to an incident in Indian Mound. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Wallace is also believed to be responsible for attack a couple in their Indian Mound, Tennesse, home on Sept. 22, according to NBC News' affiliate WSMV.

Brenda Smith and her husband were returning to their home after church when police said they walked into Wallace burglarizing their home, WSMV reported.

Wallace allegedly bound the couple and set the home on fire, killing Smith, 63, according to WSMV. The husband, identified by the Tennessean as Teddy Smith, was able to escape with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. He has not been identified.

During a press conference on Monday, police said that Wallace is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He is wanted on suspicion of first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted murder, aggravated arson, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated burglary, among other charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He has also been added to the TBI's "Top Ten Most Wanted" list. Police have set up a perimeter in the area they believe Wallace is located and have been escorting residents within that perimeter to their homes, according to a Facebook post.

Police said they continued searching overnight into Tuesday morning.