Feb. 3, 2019, 10:25 PM GMT By Tim Stelloh

Authorities were searching for an “extremely dangerous” mixed martial arts fighter wanted for two murders after he escaped a prisoner transport van in Texas on Sunday, police said.

Cedrick Joseph Marks, 44 — who fights under the name “Spider Man” — was “able to lose custody” after the van stopped at a McDonalds north of Houston, Lt. Dorcy McGinnis of the Conroe Police Department told reporters on Sunday.

He was reported missing at 7:20 a.m. local time, McGinnis said.

Cedric Marks, a former MMA fighter and a suspect in three murders, escaped from prison transport outside of Houston on Feb. 3, 2019. Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

McGinnis said Marks was being extradited to Bell County, Texas, for a burglary charge after U.S. Marshals captured him in Grand Rapids, Michigan, last month.

Marks is also a suspect in the murders of Jenna Scott, 28, and Micheal Swearingen, 32, of Temple, Texas, McGinnis said.

Scott and Swearingen went missing on Jan. 4, NBC affiliate KCEN reported. Their bodies were found in Clearview, Oklahoma, 11 days later.

Court papers in Marks’ burglary case describe him as Scott’s ex-boyfriend. The documents say that on Aug. 21, he broke into her home in Temple, north of Austin, and demanded that she drop pending assault charges against him.

“Your entire family and all of your friends will need witness protection if you call the police,” he allegedly told her, the documents say.

It wasn’t clear if Marks was still in restraints after his escape on Sunday, McGinnis said, though she advised people who live in the area to remain indoors while the search effort was underway.

It was also unclear how Marks broke out of the van, which was operated by a private company, Texas Prisoner Transport Services. McGinnis said there were two employees in the vehicle and nine other inmates who were being transported when Marks escaped.

A message left with the company on Sunday was not immediately returned.

Marks has been a professional MMA fighter since 1999.