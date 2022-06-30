Manhunt underway after two Alabama deputies shot during chase, one critical

A multi-agency manhunt is underway for a man suspected of shooting two Alabama deputies Wednesday, leaving one deputy in critical condition, authorities said.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Austin Patrick Hall, 26, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hall got away after allegedly shooting the Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies, who were chasing him because they believed he was driving a stolen vehicle, District Attorney Michael Jackson told NBC affiliate WVTM of Birmingham.

Austin Patrick Hall. Chilton County Sheriff's Office

Bo of the deputies were hospitalized, with one in critical condition, while the other was "doing fine," Jackson said. ll was last seen near the Cahaba Wildlife Management area.

Jackson said people in the area should be "careful, and stay in for a while."

"I don’t know if he’s still in the car or on foot, but he’s armed and dangerous," Jackson said.

More than a dozen local and federal law enforcement agencies are searching for Hall.

Law enforcement agents from all over also escorted the deputies in to the hospital, Jackson said. "All of around the state, we're like a big family so it’s sad to see this happen," he said.