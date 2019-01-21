Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li and Kurt Chirbas

Famed boxer Manny Pacquiao won in the ring — but lost at home.

At about the same time he was pummeling rival Adrien Broner in Las Vegas, someone was burglarizing the welterweight's luxury home in Los Angeles, the fighter's spokesman said Monday.

"Yep, he was robbed. No other info is being released right now," his representative Mike Quinn told NBC News.

A burglary was reported at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the upscale Larchmont neighborhood, Los Angeles police said.

It was unclear if anyone was at home at the time of the burglary.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao wants to keep fighting and hopes for another shot at retired rival Floyd Mayweather, who defeated the Pac Man in the same MGM Grand ring back in 2015.

“The Manny Pacquiao journey will still continue,” Pacquiao said after winning Saturday.