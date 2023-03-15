Man's body found in shopping cart outside a California grocery store

Police in Chico, California, opened a homicide investigation after the body of a man was found in a shopping cart outside a grocery store this week.

Police said someone reported the body and shopping cart near the entrance of a Food Maxx around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

The man's body was wrapped in a white plastic sheet and there appeared to be visible injuries, the police department said in a statement.

Food Maxx in Chico, Calif. Google Maps

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide.

The man's identity was not disclosed in the police statement.

The Food Maxx is in a shopping center in Chico, a city around 80 miles north of Sacramento.