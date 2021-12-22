Mansion of former Virginia Gov. Charles Robb goes up in flames

The Virginia mansion of former Virginia Gov. Charles Robb was overcome by flames early Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital, officials said.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said at about 1 a.m. that they were responding to the two-alarm fire at the massive house, in Arlington, where Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland's borders meet.

The home is owned by Robb and his wife Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, the daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson, NBC Washington reported. Robb, a Democrat, served as governor from 1982 to 1986 and U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001.

Officials didn't say who was in the house at the time of the blaze. Two people were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

About an hour after responding, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said the fire was under control. Large portions of the house had collapsed. Witnesses across the river, in D.C., said they could see the flames and smoke, NBC Washington reported.

The blaze is under investigation.