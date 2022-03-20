IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

As many as 10 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show, state police say

The conditions of the people who were injured were not immediately available.
By Dennis Romero and Joe Studley

As many as 10 people were injured in a shooting at a car show in Dumas, Arkansas, on Saturday night, authorities said.

Troopers, highway patrol officers and investigators were dispatched about 7:25 p.m. to a business where the car show was taking place, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

"Preliminary information provided to ASP is that as many as 10 people had been wounded by gunfire," the agency said.

The conditions of the people injured and information about possible suspects was not immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Joe Studley

Joe Studley is an assignment editor for NBC News.