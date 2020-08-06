Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two people suffered stab wounds and two were arrested after a large brawl at a Southern California hotel that involved as many as 100 people, police said.

Officers found between 60 and 100 people in a fight in a parking lot outside and in the lobby of the Cambria hotel around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, police Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

"People did arm themselves with makeshift weapons. It appears they used broomsticks and the legs of chairs," Carringer, a spokesman for Anaheim police, said. "It was obviously a chaotic scene."

Two people suffered lacerations that Carringer described as stab wounds, but the injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

Every officer available, about 50 or 60, was dispatched to separate the two groups, as well as 10 officers from Orange County, Carringer said. There were no injuries to police or hotel staff, and the fight was contained to guests, he said.

An Anaheim police vehicle in front of the Cambria Hotel in Anaheim, Calif., on Aug 5, 2020. @AnaheimPD

The Cambria Hotel is relatively new and has a pool and water park, Carringer said.

The hotel's website says the pool and water park is open but with social distancing rules in place because of the coronavirus epidemic.

A person who answered the phone at the front desk said a manager was not immediately available and said to call back Thursday. A representative for the company that franchised the hotel, but which does not own it, said they were looking into the situation.

The fight and what prompted it are under investigation, Carringer said.

Witnesses told local television station KTLA that the fight was sparked after someone accidentally pushed a child into a pool.

A juvenile was arrested as well as one other person, Carringer said. Both were accused of fighting in public and resisting an officer, which are misdemeanors, and issued citations and released, he said.

Police with the health department will investigate whether the hotel has been following rules in place due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"We are reaching out to staff to learn if there have been any COVID-related issues at this location," A spokesman for the Orange County Health Care Agency said in an email that.

Because of the number of people involved, police did a floor-by-floor search of the hotel. It's not unusual for police to respond to fights, but "what was noteworthy was the amount of people involved," Carringer said.

There are no conventions in Anaheim, Carringer said. Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, which is also in Anaheim, are closed.

"This is a big hotel with a water park," Carringer said. "People are coming to spend their time there."