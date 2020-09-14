The wildfires across California, Oregon, Washington and other Western states have killed dozens, destroyed thousands of buildings and left a thick layer of smoke across the West Coast and beyond.

Thousands of firefighters have been called to respond, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, to fight what Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has called “climate fires.” This season, the wildfires have burned more than 7,000 square miles, equivalent to the land area of New Jersey.

The Beachie Creek Fire in Oregon and the August Complex Fire in California are among the largest fires in each state, burning a combined 1,000-plus square miles. Compare the size of these and other active fires in the Western U.S. to where you live.