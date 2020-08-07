Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Guidance on traveling and travel restrictions varies across the U.S. This patchwork of restrictions highlights the ability of states to take different approaches while making their way through the coronavirus pandemic.

While all of the Northeast and most of the mid-Atlantic states have implemented statewide travel restrictions, 33 states, including two of the biggest, California and Texas, have no such restrictions.

States hit the hardest when the epidemic began in the United States in the early spring, such as New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, have the toughest travel restrictions.

As of Aug. 4, any traveler from the 34 states currently on the tri-state’s advisory list must self-quarantine for 14 days. States will appear on the advisory list if they have new daily positive test rates higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or are states with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.

Instead of opting for statewide restrictions, some local officials have imposed restrictions on travel to the most populous cities.

Check the interactive map below to see the latest guidance on travel and possible travel restrictions. This map will be updated weekly.