National Guard Specialist Simon Hammond’s current mission doesn’t have him fighting fires or coordinating a hurricane response. Instead, he has been ordered to teach math.

Hammond, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is filling in as a substitute teacher at Koogler Middle School in Aztec, 180 miles away. The school is one of many across the country experiencing staffing shortages as the omicron wave hobbled a return to in-person learning. Faced with a need for teachers, New Mexico’s governor asked the National Guard for assistance.

For Hammond, who manages a computer architecture and research group at a Department of Energy lab, teaching arithmetic was a natural fit.

“I do lots of math for work, so it's been a good match for me. If it'd been art or something like that, it probably would have been completely different,” Hammond said.

Thus far, the kids have been welcoming.. “I would say it’s pretty good. I mean, the kids are kind of curious… because we're going in in our Army uniforms. So some of the kids are like, ‘Oh man, this is really cool!’”

His mobilization may be unconventional, but it’s just one of the many jobs being filled by tens of thousands of guard members nationwide.

There are more than 19,000 National Guardsmen mobilized across the country to help states combat the virus as of Monday, according to data provided by the National Guard Bureau.

The Guard is providing doctors, nurses and support staff to hospitals overwhelmed with Covid patients, working in food banks, and helping care for the elderly.

The biggest mobilization is currently in Ohio, where more than 2,400 Guard members are on duty, followed by New York, then Texas.